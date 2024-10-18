Omar Abdullah Calls for Transparent Governance in J&K
Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged his Cabinet to monitor departmental functions closely to enhance governance. During a review meeting, Abdullah emphasized transparency, accountability, and future strategies for better service delivery in the Union Territory.
- Country:
- India
Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made a strong call for transparency and accountability within his administration. On Friday, he urged his Cabinet colleagues to actively oversee and enhance the departments they manage to improve governance in the Union Territory.
The appeal came after portfolios were assigned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to the new ministers in Abdullah's administration. Abdullah conducted a review meeting with various departmental heads, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and other high-ranking officials.
Underlining the necessity of meeting project deadlines, Abdullah announced plans for his office to conduct direct reviews of departments under his control. The Cabinet reaffirmed their commitment to Abdullah's leadership and pledged to advance the government's development goals, ensuring public welfare at the grassroots level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ex-Minister's Downfall Rocks Singapore's Reputation for Clean Governance
Navigating Health Governance in Crisis Zones: How the Private Sector Can Bridge the Gaps
Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights the need for result-oriented Governance
Delhi High Court Demands Accountability After Tragic Incident at Kalkaji Temple
Conservative Push for NASA Transparency: Unveiling Discussions on Musk and Trump