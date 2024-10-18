Omar Abdullah Calls for Transparent Governance in J&K

Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made a strong call for transparency and accountability within his administration. On Friday, he urged his Cabinet colleagues to actively oversee and enhance the departments they manage to improve governance in the Union Territory.

The appeal came after portfolios were assigned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to the new ministers in Abdullah's administration. Abdullah conducted a review meeting with various departmental heads, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and other high-ranking officials.

Underlining the necessity of meeting project deadlines, Abdullah announced plans for his office to conduct direct reviews of departments under his control. The Cabinet reaffirmed their commitment to Abdullah's leadership and pledged to advance the government's development goals, ensuring public welfare at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)