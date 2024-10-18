Left Menu

ED Raids MUDA Amidst Karnataka Land Allotment Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority in connection with a corruption case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The raids have sparked political tension in the state, with Congress denouncing the action and opposition parties supporting the probe to uncover alleged land allocation improprieties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:08 IST
ED Raids MUDA Amidst Karnataka Land Allotment Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified the political landscape in Karnataka on Friday, launching a raid at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) offices amid allegations of corruption connected to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The ED, accompanied by CRPF security, executed raids at various locations including the MUDA office, a Tehsil office, and properties related to the accused Devaraju. Sources confirmed that searches did not extend to premises associated with the chief minister or his family.

The investigation follows repeated communications from the ED to MUDA regarding unresolved queries about land acquisition and allotment policies. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has described the ED's actions as merely information-gathering, while opposition parties argue the necessity of the probe to reveal potential misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024