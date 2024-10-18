ED Raids MUDA Amidst Karnataka Land Allotment Scandal
The Enforcement Directorate raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority in connection with a corruption case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The raids have sparked political tension in the state, with Congress denouncing the action and opposition parties supporting the probe to uncover alleged land allocation improprieties.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified the political landscape in Karnataka on Friday, launching a raid at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) offices amid allegations of corruption connected to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The ED, accompanied by CRPF security, executed raids at various locations including the MUDA office, a Tehsil office, and properties related to the accused Devaraju. Sources confirmed that searches did not extend to premises associated with the chief minister or his family.
The investigation follows repeated communications from the ED to MUDA regarding unresolved queries about land acquisition and allotment policies. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has described the ED's actions as merely information-gathering, while opposition parties argue the necessity of the probe to reveal potential misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- ED
- MUDA
- corruption
- raid
- Siddaramaiah
- land allotment
- Congress
- BJP
- investigation
ALSO READ
Isha Foundation of Jaggi Vasudev seeks stay on HC order, tells SC 500 policemen raided it, probing every corner.
MUDA case: I have faith in judiciary, truth will always triumph, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
MUDA Land Controversy: Siddaramaiah Faces Fresh Allegations
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Allegations of Evidence Tampering in MUDA Land Allotment Case
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stands Firm Amid MUDA Land Scam Allegations