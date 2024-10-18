ED Raids MUDA Amidst Karnataka Land Allotment Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified the political landscape in Karnataka on Friday, launching a raid at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) offices amid allegations of corruption connected to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The ED, accompanied by CRPF security, executed raids at various locations including the MUDA office, a Tehsil office, and properties related to the accused Devaraju. Sources confirmed that searches did not extend to premises associated with the chief minister or his family.

The investigation follows repeated communications from the ED to MUDA regarding unresolved queries about land acquisition and allotment policies. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has described the ED's actions as merely information-gathering, while opposition parties argue the necessity of the probe to reveal potential misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)