Tragedy Strikes Again: Non-Local Labourer Killed in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Ashok Chauhan, a non-local labourer, in Shopian district. Abdullah condemned the attack, calling for strong denouncement. Chouhan's body, with two bullet wounds, was discovered in a field in south Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 08:57 IST
In a tragic event, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the killing of Ashok Chauhan, a non-local labourer in the Shopian district. This comes as a shock to the community, reflecting a grim reality of violence in the region.

Ashok Chauhan's body was found on Friday with two bullet wounds, lying in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora, causing widespread grief and outrage among locals and officials alike. The brutal incident has been severely condemned by government authorities.

Abdullah took to social media to convey his condolences and strongly denounce the attack. He emphasized that such abhorrent acts must face the strongest condemnation. The police, meanwhile, are investigating this heinous crime to bring justice to the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

