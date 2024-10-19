Tragedy Strikes Again: Non-Local Labourer Killed in Kashmir

In a tragic event, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the killing of Ashok Chauhan, a non-local labourer in the Shopian district. This comes as a shock to the community, reflecting a grim reality of violence in the region.

Ashok Chauhan's body was found on Friday with two bullet wounds, lying in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora, causing widespread grief and outrage among locals and officials alike. The brutal incident has been severely condemned by government authorities.

Abdullah took to social media to convey his condolences and strongly denounce the attack. He emphasized that such abhorrent acts must face the strongest condemnation. The police, meanwhile, are investigating this heinous crime to bring justice to the deceased.

