Naxalite IED Attack Tragedy: ITBP Personnel Killed in Chhattisgarh

Two ITBP personnel were killed and two policemen injured in an IED blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The incident occurred during an anti-Naxal operation. The blast happened near Kodliyar village as security teams were returning. Two ITBP personnel succumbed to their injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Two members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) lost their lives and two policemen were injured following an improvised explosive device (IED) blast conducted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The unfortunate event took place at approximately 12 noon in the vicinity of Kodliyar village within the Abujhmaad region while a joint security task force was engaging in an anti-Naxal mission, a police representative confirmed.

Personnel from the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF), and the District Reserve Guard were part of the operation which originated from Orchha, Irakbhatti, and Mohandi zones. The explosion occurred as the teams were returning from their mission. Out of the injured, two ITBP personnel succumbed to their injuries, while the condition of the injured policemen was reported to be stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

