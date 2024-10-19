Naxalite IED Attack Tragedy: ITBP Personnel Killed in Chhattisgarh

Two members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) lost their lives and two policemen were injured following an improvised explosive device (IED) blast conducted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The unfortunate event took place at approximately 12 noon in the vicinity of Kodliyar village within the Abujhmaad region while a joint security task force was engaging in an anti-Naxal mission, a police representative confirmed.

Personnel from the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF), and the District Reserve Guard were part of the operation which originated from Orchha, Irakbhatti, and Mohandi zones. The explosion occurred as the teams were returning from their mission. Out of the injured, two ITBP personnel succumbed to their injuries, while the condition of the injured policemen was reported to be stable.

