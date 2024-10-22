Justice Delivered: Conviction in 2019 Child Rape Case
A special POCSO court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a five-year-old girl in 2019. Special judge Anjani Kumar Singh imposed a fine, declaring him guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was arrested after being identified by the family.
In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for the 2019 abduction and rape of a five-year-old girl, confirmed a lawyer.
Presiding Judge Anjani Kumar Singh levied a Rs 15,000 fine on the convicted, known as Fahim alias Fahimuddin, and found him guilty under IPC sections 363 and 376, as well as the POCSO Act.
The heinous crime occurred in March 2019 in Meerapur, where the young victim was discovered with severe injuries. Following police investigation, Fahim, an acquaintance of the girl's family, was apprehended and has remained in custody since.
(With inputs from agencies.)
