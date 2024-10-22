Left Menu

Vatican and China Renew Accord on Bishop Appointments

The Vatican has extended its landmark accord with China for four more years regarding the appointment of Catholic bishops.

The Vatican confirmed on Tuesday that it has extended its landmark accord with China for another four years, focusing on the appointment of Catholic bishops in the country. "The Vatican ... remains dedicated to furthering the respectful and constructive dialogue" with China, said an official statement confirming earlier remarks by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

Originally established in 2018, this agreement has been renewed every two years and is now set for a four-year extension. The accord allows Chinese officials to have input into the selection of bishops, making it a significant aspect of Vatican-China relations.

This extension signifies a continued effort by the Vatican to engage in constructive dialogue with China, as validated by earlier comments and the official statement released on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

