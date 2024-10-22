North Korea's Shocking Troop Deployment to Russia

On Tuesday, British Defence Minister John Healey delivered a startling announcement in parliament, asserting that North Korea is likely sending hundreds of combat troops to aid Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Healey described this development as both 'shocking' and 'desperate', highlighting the escalation marked by North Korean soldiers entering the fray in support of Russia's military actions.

The presence of North Korean troops on European soil underscores the complex international dynamics at play in the Ukraine conflict, raising concerns over regional stability and international responses.

