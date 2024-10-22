Left Menu

North Korea's Shocking Troop Deployment to Russia

British Defence Minister John Healey announced that North Korea has likely started sending hundreds of troops to assist Russia in the Ukraine conflict. This marks a new, alarming phase in the conflict as North Korean soldiers support Russia's aggressive actions on European soil.

Updated: 22-10-2024 17:25 IST
On Tuesday, British Defence Minister John Healey delivered a startling announcement in parliament, asserting that North Korea is likely sending hundreds of combat troops to aid Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Healey described this development as both 'shocking' and 'desperate', highlighting the escalation marked by North Korean soldiers entering the fray in support of Russia's military actions.

The presence of North Korean troops on European soil underscores the complex international dynamics at play in the Ukraine conflict, raising concerns over regional stability and international responses.

