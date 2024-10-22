Teen at Center of Flight Threats Claims Assault in Children's Home
A 17-year-old boy involved in bomb hoax threats has alleged sexual assault by an inmate at a Mumbai children's home. Detained in connection with threats to international flights, the teen's claims were investigated but no evidence was found. Previous similar allegations were also deemed false.
A 17-year-old boy, implicated in bomb hoax threats to multiple international flights, claims he was sexually assaulted at a south Mumbai children's home. Police have launched an investigation into the accusations but found no evidence of assault.
The teenager, who is a Class 11 student, was apprehended last week in Chhattisgarh following his alleged social media threats targeting flights on October 14. The latest assault allegation is the third instance of such claims by the boy, with previous accusations proven false.
The Dongri police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are probing the matter. However, medical reports from J J Hospital indicate no injuries, suggesting the possibility of false allegations against the 16-year-old accused inmate.
