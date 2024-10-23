Political Storm Over Delhi's Pollution: BJP vs. AAP
The BJP has demanded the resignation of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, accusing him of prioritizing Punjab's political interests over Delhi's pollution health concerns. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva highlighted Punjab's role in stubble burning, urging accountability from the state government amidst worsening air quality in Delhi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramped up its allegations against Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday, demanding his resignation over claims that he has prioritized the Punjab government's political interests above the health concerns of Delhi residents amidst the pollution crisis. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a message posted on X, called on Rai to hold the Punjab government accountable for its role in stubble burning or step down from his position.
Citing data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Sachdeva stressed that Punjab remains the largest contributor to stubble burning incidents in north India, a significant factor in deteriorating air quality in the national capital. He pointed out that Punjab recorded 1,581 incidents this year, far surpassing Haryana's 665 and Uttar Pradesh's 740.
The matter has escalated into a political slugfest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP. The AAP claims rising pollution is attributed to stubble burning in BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP targets the AAP's administration in Punjab for not curbing the environmentally damaging practice.
