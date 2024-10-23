Left Menu

Lukashenko's Challenged Reign: Belarus Sets Presidential Vote Amidst Controversy

Belarus has scheduled its presidential election for January 26, amidst widespread disapproval. President Lukashenko, seeking his seventh term, faces accusations of suppressing dissent and election fraud. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges global non-recognition of this process, labeling it a 'farce.' Lukashenko’s rule has seen democracy falter in Belarus.

Tallinn | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:19 IST
In a move that's ignited both domestic and international criticism, Belarusian lawmakers confirmed January 26 as the date for the next presidential election. The election is seen as a means to potentially extend President Alexander Lukashenko's three-decade tenure, renowned for suppressing political opposition.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has faced exile, labeled the forthcoming election a 'farce' and has urged both citizens and the global community to reject the process, calling it a mockery of democracy given the ongoing government crackdown.

Lukashenko, who has held power since 1994, continues to face allegations of ballot rigging, especially in the 2020 poll, which incited mass protests and government crackdowns. Questions loom over the presence of international election observers as the political atmosphere remains tense.

