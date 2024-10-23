NPRD Criticizes Amendments to Disability Rules
The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled opposes recent changes to disability certificate rules, labeling them as burdensome. NPRD argues these amendments will increase obstacles for disabled individuals by extending processing time and enforcing stricter application requirements, without addressing systemic accountability and transparency issues.
- Country:
- India
The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) expressed strong opposition to recent amendments in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, describing them as burdensome. The advocacy group contended that these changes will complicate the process of obtaining disability certificates.
Labeling the amendments 'regressive,' NPRD warned that they would impose additional hurdles for individuals with disabilities, ultimately obstructing access to crucial services and entitlements. One significant amendment cited is the extension of the time frame for issuing disability certificates from one month to three months.
Furthermore, the organization criticized the requirement for reapplication if requests remain unresolved after two years as unjust. The mandatory use of the UDID portal was also highlighted as a potential barrier for many applicants. Despite the government's assertion that these changes aim to streamline the application process, the NPRD argued that they fail to tackle core issues like accountability and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
