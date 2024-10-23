Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Centre for 'Toothless' Environment Law

The Supreme Court reprimanded the Centre for weakening environmental protection laws, emphasizing citizens' fundamental rights to a pollution-free environment. The court criticized the ineffective implementation of laws in Punjab and Haryana, and stressed the need for stronger enforcement and accountability for ongoing environmental violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:40 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Centre for 'Toothless' Environment Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the Centre's dilution of the environment protection law, branding it 'toothless' in safeguarding the fundamental right of all Indian citizens to live in a pollution-free environment. The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanulllah, and Augustine George Masih, also took the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to task for failing to implement court directives on stubble burning effectively.

The court stressed that these issues reflect blatant violations of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, and noted over 1,000 instances of stubble burning in Punjab and more than 400 in Haryana. The judges urged the central and state governments to address how they intend to protect citizens' lives and dignity by ensuring a pollution-free world.

Amending Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act without a proper enforcement mechanism has rendered it ineffective, the court observed. The lack of adjudicating officers has led to a situation where offenders face little consequence, enabling them to evade penalties. The court underscored the need for swift action from the government to establish the necessary machinery to uphold environmental regulations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024