Daring Heist: Jewels Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Stolen in Car Ambush

A businessman in the Muhana area was attacked and robbed of gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore. The incident occurred as he was returning home, with the assailants hiding in his car. Police have initiated a manhunt and are reviewing local CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking robbery took place in the Muhana area, leaving a businessman deprived of jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore, police reported on Thursday. The incident unfolded on Wednesday night when Ramkaran Prajapati, the victim, was ambushed in his car.

The businessman was on his way home after shutting his shop, unaware that the perpetrators were already concealed inside his vehicle. They struck him with iron rods just 44 meters from his shop, prompting Prajapati to abandon his car and escape for his safety.

The assailants managed to flee with a bag filled with gold and silver jewelry valued at Rs 1.25 crore. Authorities have formed approximately six teams to track down the culprits, and CCTV footage from the vicinity is actively being reviewed in pursuit of leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

