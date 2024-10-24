Daring Heist: Jewels Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Stolen in Car Ambush

A shocking robbery took place in the Muhana area, leaving a businessman deprived of jewelry worth Rs 1.25 crore, police reported on Thursday. The incident unfolded on Wednesday night when Ramkaran Prajapati, the victim, was ambushed in his car.

The businessman was on his way home after shutting his shop, unaware that the perpetrators were already concealed inside his vehicle. They struck him with iron rods just 44 meters from his shop, prompting Prajapati to abandon his car and escape for his safety.

The assailants managed to flee with a bag filled with gold and silver jewelry valued at Rs 1.25 crore. Authorities have formed approximately six teams to track down the culprits, and CCTV footage from the vicinity is actively being reviewed in pursuit of leads.

