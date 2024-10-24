Cyber Trapped: Digital Arrest Fraud Unveiled in Meerut

The Meerut Police apprehended two individuals for a sophisticated scam that digitally entrapped a retired bank employee and his wife, siphoning Rs 1.73 crore through intimidation and deceit. The accused, posing as CBI officials, accused the victim of money laundering, exploiting fear to seize control of his communications.

The fraudulent activities commenced on September 17, with the culprits manipulating the couple over five days, transferring the swindled funds into accounts managed by the criminals. Pankaj Vishwakarma and Sukhpreet Singh Bajaj, identified as key suspects, were nabbed in West Delhi. Authorities have broadened the investigation, inspecting connections to international dealings.

A police update disclosed withdrawals totaling Rs 8.74 lakh from ATMs in Dubai, hinting at Bajaj's ties there, intensifying investigative efforts into potential international linkages. Law enforcement is amplifying its cybercrime prevention strategies within the district, emphasizing vigilance on emerging digital fraud tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)