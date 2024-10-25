Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Airstrikes, Hospital Raids, and Ceasefire Hopes

Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in at least 72 Palestinian deaths, with extensive air and ground strikes targeting the region. Focus has particularly been on Khan Younis and Jabalia, affecting civilians and infrastructure. The United States is pushing for a ceasefire deal involving Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces have intensified their operations in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 72 Palestinian deaths since Thursday night. Key areas, including Khan Younis and Jabalia, have been heavily targeted through air and ground strikes, leading to significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Many of the victims are women and children.

This surge in military activity extends to hospitals, with Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza being stormed, leading to a chaotic evacuation managed partially by the World Health Organisation. Israeli government officials have justified these actions by citing the presence of militant infrastructure.

Simultaneously, international efforts to mediate the conflict are underway. A delegation from Hamas is in Cairo for ceasefire discussions. The United States is reviving its mediation attempts, with talks scheduled in Doha to facilitate negotiations between Israel and Hamas to end the ongoing violence and address issues of hostages and territorial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

