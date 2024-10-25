Left Menu

Criticism Rises Against UP's Fear-Free Society Claims

Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav criticizes UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim of a fear-free society following the murder of school principal Yogendra Bahadur Singh in Bhadohi. The principal was shot dead near his house by unidentified assailants, highlighting concerns over rising crime in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a blistering critique, Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav has dismissed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertions of a state free from criminal fear, following a stark crime incident.

The remarks came as Yadav visited Bhadohi to console the family of Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the assassinated principal of an inter college, slain by unidentified gunmen while commuting near his residence.

Yadav contended that Adityanath's claims lack authenticity, questioning why crimes persist despite assurances that criminals are restrained. He further urged government officials to remember their roles as public servants amidst rising lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

