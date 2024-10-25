Criticism Rises Against UP's Fear-Free Society Claims
Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav criticizes UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim of a fear-free society following the murder of school principal Yogendra Bahadur Singh in Bhadohi. The principal was shot dead near his house by unidentified assailants, highlighting concerns over rising crime in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a blistering critique, Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav has dismissed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertions of a state free from criminal fear, following a stark crime incident.
The remarks came as Yadav visited Bhadohi to console the family of Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the assassinated principal of an inter college, slain by unidentified gunmen while commuting near his residence.
Yadav contended that Adityanath's claims lack authenticity, questioning why crimes persist despite assurances that criminals are restrained. He further urged government officials to remember their roles as public servants amidst rising lawlessness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Delivers Verdict in 2014 Attempted Murder Case
Unraveling the Chilling Murder of Nikki Yadav: A Case of Betrayal and Conspiracy
Malaysia's Justice Shift: Death Penalty Commuted in Altantuya Murder
Bombay High Court Commutes Death Penalty in Grisly 2017 Murder Case
Justice Served: Delhi Court Convicts Man in 2020 Murder Case