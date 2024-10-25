Criticism Rises Against UP's Fear-Free Society Claims

In a blistering critique, Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav has dismissed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertions of a state free from criminal fear, following a stark crime incident.

The remarks came as Yadav visited Bhadohi to console the family of Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the assassinated principal of an inter college, slain by unidentified gunmen while commuting near his residence.

Yadav contended that Adityanath's claims lack authenticity, questioning why crimes persist despite assurances that criminals are restrained. He further urged government officials to remember their roles as public servants amidst rising lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)