UPSC Recommends Additional Candidates for Civil Services

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced that it has recommended an additional 120 candidates, drawn from a reserve list, for appointment to various central civil services.

These candidates successfully passed the civil services examination 2023, whose results were declared in April. Initially, 1,016 candidates were appointed for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services, out of 1,143 available vacancies.

Upon the request of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), UPSC has now added 120 more candidates, including 88 general, five from economically weaker sections, 23 from Other Backward Classes, three from Scheduled Castes, and one from Scheduled Tribes. Their selection aims to fill the remaining positions from the 2023 exam, according to the UPSC statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)