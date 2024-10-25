Left Menu

UPSC Recommends Additional Candidates for Civil Services

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a recommendation for 120 additional candidates for various central civil services. These candidates qualified for the 2023 civil services examination and will fill the remaining posts as requested by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:07 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced that it has recommended an additional 120 candidates, drawn from a reserve list, for appointment to various central civil services. 

These candidates successfully passed the civil services examination 2023, whose results were declared in April. Initially, 1,016 candidates were appointed for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services, out of 1,143 available vacancies. 

Upon the request of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), UPSC has now added 120 more candidates, including 88 general, five from economically weaker sections, 23 from Other Backward Classes, three from Scheduled Castes, and one from Scheduled Tribes. Their selection aims to fill the remaining positions from the 2023 exam, according to the UPSC statement. 

