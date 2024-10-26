Major Breakthrough: Arrest in NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder

In a significant development, a man has been arrested from Ludhiana in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The arrest was confirmed by Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav.

Surjeet Sushil Singh was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police and the Mumbai Police. The operation marks a major breakthrough in solving the high-profile murder that shook the political scenario.

The captured individual was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to murder Baba Siddique and provided logistical support prior to the crime. He has now been transferred to the Mumbai Police for further investigation into the incident that occurred on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area.

