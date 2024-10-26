Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Arrest in NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder

A man was arrested in Ludhiana for his alleged involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The joint operation by Punjab and Mumbai police led to the capture of Surjeet Sushil Singh, who provided assistance in the murder plot. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-10-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 08:39 IST
Major Breakthrough: Arrest in NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a man has been arrested from Ludhiana in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The arrest was confirmed by Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav.

Surjeet Sushil Singh was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police and the Mumbai Police. The operation marks a major breakthrough in solving the high-profile murder that shook the political scenario.

The captured individual was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to murder Baba Siddique and provided logistical support prior to the crime. He has now been transferred to the Mumbai Police for further investigation into the incident that occurred on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024