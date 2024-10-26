Left Menu

Israel Completes Strategic Strikes on Iranian Missile Facilities

Israel announced the completion of airstrikes on Iranian missile facilities. The strikes targeted production sites responsible for missiles fired at Israel over the past year. The operation also aimed at disabling surface-to-air missile arrays threatening Israel's air freedom, with no damage assessment reported yet from Iran.

Israel Completes Strategic Strikes on Iranian Missile Facilities
Israel declared on Saturday that its military successfully concluded a series of airstrikes targeting specific Iranian missile manufacturing facilities.

A statement from the Israeli military confirmed that all aircraft involved in the operations had safely returned. These facilities were reportedly responsible for producing missiles launched at Israel over the past year, posing an immediate threat to Israeli citizens.

The military further reported that they had also targeted surface-to-air missile systems and additional aerial capabilities aimed at restricting Israel's freedom of movement in Iranian airspace. No damage report has been issued by Iran regarding their military facilities.

