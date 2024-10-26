India Rebukes Pakistan at UN: A Focus on Women's Rights

India has criticized Pakistan for what it called "mischievous provocation" during a recent United Nations Security Council meeting focused on women, peace, and security. Accusations were aimed at Islamabad for its poor treatment of minority communities, particularly women, and their living conditions.

Ambassador P Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, delivered a forceful statement at the UNSC's Open Debate. He emphasized that the ongoing mistreatment of Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in Pakistan was unacceptable and that the focus should be on women's comprehensive involvement in peacebuilding processes.

Highlighting India's contributions as a major troop contributor, Harish pointed out the technological advancements aimed at empowering women in India and called for international cooperation on these issues. This includes leveraging digital tools while ensuring protection against online harassment and misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)