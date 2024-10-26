Left Menu

India Rebukes Pakistan at UN: A Focus on Women's Rights

India criticized Pakistan's provocations during a UN meeting on women, peace, and security. Ambassador Harish highlighted the poor conditions of minority women in Pakistan and reaffirmed India's commitment to the WPS agenda. He urged for technology to enhance women's participation while protecting them from disinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:10 IST
India Rebukes Pakistan at UN: A Focus on Women's Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has criticized Pakistan for what it called "mischievous provocation" during a recent United Nations Security Council meeting focused on women, peace, and security. Accusations were aimed at Islamabad for its poor treatment of minority communities, particularly women, and their living conditions.

Ambassador P Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, delivered a forceful statement at the UNSC's Open Debate. He emphasized that the ongoing mistreatment of Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in Pakistan was unacceptable and that the focus should be on women's comprehensive involvement in peacebuilding processes.

Highlighting India's contributions as a major troop contributor, Harish pointed out the technological advancements aimed at empowering women in India and called for international cooperation on these issues. This includes leveraging digital tools while ensuring protection against online harassment and misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024