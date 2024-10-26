BJP MLAs Push for CAG Report Transparency in Delhi Assembly

Several BJP MLAs have taken legal action, filing a petition in the Delhi High Court on Saturday. They seek a directive for the city government to forward 12 crucial Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the lieutenant governor. This step aims to ensure these reports are presented in the Delhi Assembly, addressing concerns over liquor duty, pollution, and finance.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, along with fellow BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai, and Jitendra Mahajan, spearheaded the petition. The reports, spanning from 2017-2018 to 2021-2022, have not yet reached the LG, despite repeated requests.

The petition highlights the deliberate suppression of crucial information, accusing the Delhi government of violating democratic principles and obstructing the proper scrutiny of governmental actions and expenditures. Legal representatives Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain emphasize the urgency of the situation, stating that the matter will be brought up before Chief Justice Manmohan's bench on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)