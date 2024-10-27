Putin Warns: Russia Prepares Response to Potential NATO-backed Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning that Moscow will prepare responses if Ukraine uses long-range Western weapons against Russia, as outlined in statements made public on Sunday. Putin mentioned that Russia's defense ministry is considering a variety of countermeasures.

In response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's persistent requests for Western long-range missiles, Putin was queried about the possibility of NATO countries supporting such actions. He expressed hope that NATO countries have noted his previous warnings that their involvement would escalate the conflict.

Further, Putin emphasized that operating these advanced missile systems requires specialized personnel not available in Ukraine, suggesting only NATO experts are equipped to handle such technology. Russia is still contemplating the timing and nature of its potential counteractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)