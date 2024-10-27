Left Menu

Putin Warns: Russia Prepares Response to Potential NATO-backed Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is devising plans to counter potential long-range strikes by Ukraine, with backing from the U.S. and NATO. Putin warned that if NATO supports such strikes inside Russian territory, Moscow will respond accordingly. NATO personnel are needed to operate the requested missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:50 IST
Putin Warns: Russia Prepares Response to Potential NATO-backed Strikes
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning that Moscow will prepare responses if Ukraine uses long-range Western weapons against Russia, as outlined in statements made public on Sunday. Putin mentioned that Russia's defense ministry is considering a variety of countermeasures.

In response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's persistent requests for Western long-range missiles, Putin was queried about the possibility of NATO countries supporting such actions. He expressed hope that NATO countries have noted his previous warnings that their involvement would escalate the conflict.

Further, Putin emphasized that operating these advanced missile systems requires specialized personnel not available in Ukraine, suggesting only NATO experts are equipped to handle such technology. Russia is still contemplating the timing and nature of its potential counteractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024