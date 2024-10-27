FSSAI's Transformative Decade Post-Maggi Crisis

In the wake of the Maggi noodles controversy in 2015, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has undergone a significant transformation, according to Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan. The food regulator is now seen as more proactive and industry-centered, with quick responses to emerging issues.

Over the past decade, the FSSAI has enhanced the credibility of its testing processes, establishing more NABL-accredited laboratories under new leadership. This change has helped restore confidence in food safety standards in India, said Narayanan.

Nestle India experienced substantial upheaval during the Maggi crisis, with the product banned in June 2015. However, since relaunching in November the same year, Maggi has reclaimed its leadership in India's instant noodles market. The brand, now exceeding six billion servings in India, underscores the importance of a robust regulatory framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)