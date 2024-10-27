Left Menu

Shockwave in Muzaffarnagar: Juvenile Harassment Scandal

In Muzaffarnagar, a 15-year-old girl faced sexual harassment and threats from two juvenile schoolmates. The incident occurred as she returned home from school. Police action was initiated following a family complaint, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

Updated: 27-10-2024 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking case of alleged sexual harassment and threats emerged in Muzaffarnagar involving a 15-year-old girl and her juvenile schoolmates. The incident, reported on Saturday, unfolded as she made her way back from school.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's family, authorities revealed that the girl was not only harassed but also faced attempted murder threats, to which she narrowly escaped. Disturbingly, a video of the incident was edited and shared on social media, adding to the harassment allegations.

Circle Officer Dr. Ravishankar confirmed that charges have been filed under various legal sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act. The two accused have been apprehended as investigations continue.

