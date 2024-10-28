Left Menu

NATO Sounds Alarm on North Korean Troops in Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops to the Kursk region in Russia, raising alarms about heightened military ties between Russia and North Korea. This collaboration poses security threats to regions including the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic, NATO indicated after a briefing with South Korean officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:40 IST
NATO Sounds Alarm on North Korean Troops in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that North Korean military forces have been positioned in Russia, specifically in the Kursk region. This revelation underscores a growing military partnership between Russia and North Korea.

During a briefing held after discussions with a South Korean delegation, Rutte expressed concerns about the security risks posed by this alliance. He noted that the increasing military cooperation presents threats beyond local confines, affecting both the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions' stability.

NATO officials, having been briefed on these developments, are closely monitoring potential implications for global security as Russia potentially leverages North Korean military support strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024