NATO Sounds Alarm on North Korean Troops in Russia

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that North Korean military forces have been positioned in Russia, specifically in the Kursk region. This revelation underscores a growing military partnership between Russia and North Korea.

During a briefing held after discussions with a South Korean delegation, Rutte expressed concerns about the security risks posed by this alliance. He noted that the increasing military cooperation presents threats beyond local confines, affecting both the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions' stability.

NATO officials, having been briefed on these developments, are closely monitoring potential implications for global security as Russia potentially leverages North Korean military support strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)