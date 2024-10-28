Military Alliance Sparks Global Security Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's Kursk region, confirming earlier reports.

This development marks a deepening of military ties between Russia and North Korea, which NATO deems a threat to security in both the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions. Rutte labeled it a 'significant escalation' in Russia's war in Ukraine and a breach of U.N. resolutions.

Despite Kremlin dismissals, Rutte warned that this foreign support underlines Russia's desperation, calling for increased Western military aid to Ukraine in response to the growing threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)