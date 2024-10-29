Left Menu

Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Mission Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea's foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, departed for Russia amid rising concerns about military cooperation between the two nations. As NATO confirms North Korean troop dispatches to Russia, the situation escalates, posing threats to global security, with the U.S. emphasizing the dangerous potential of this alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:32 IST
Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Mission Amid Rising Tensions
Choe Son Hui

North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, has departed Pyongyang to embark on an official visit to Russia, as confirmed by state media KCNA on Tuesday. This move comes amid escalating concerns over the growing cooperation between the two countries concerning Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The delegation, steered by Choe, left on Monday, yet details of her visit remain undisclosed. This follows NATO's confirmation that North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia, with military units reportedly positioned in Russia's Kursk region near the Ukraine border. Notably, the Pentagon updated its estimate, stating that North Korea had sent 10,000 troops to Eastern Russia for training.

Amid this military amalgamation, the U.S. has signaled no new restrictions on Ukraine's deployment of American weapons should North Korea involve itself further in the conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden has labeled the unfolding scenario as "very dangerous," aligning with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's warning of security threats across both Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024