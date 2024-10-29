Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Mission Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, has departed Pyongyang to embark on an official visit to Russia, as confirmed by state media KCNA on Tuesday. This move comes amid escalating concerns over the growing cooperation between the two countries concerning Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The delegation, steered by Choe, left on Monday, yet details of her visit remain undisclosed. This follows NATO's confirmation that North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia, with military units reportedly positioned in Russia's Kursk region near the Ukraine border. Notably, the Pentagon updated its estimate, stating that North Korea had sent 10,000 troops to Eastern Russia for training.

Amid this military amalgamation, the U.S. has signaled no new restrictions on Ukraine's deployment of American weapons should North Korea involve itself further in the conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden has labeled the unfolding scenario as "very dangerous," aligning with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's warning of security threats across both Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

