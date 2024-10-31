North Korean Generals in Russia: Unprecedented Deployment Amid Ukraine Tensions

The Ukrainian government has identified three North Korean generals accompanying troops sent to Russia, asserting they are part of a strategic military support for Moscow's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Ukraine claimed that the generals were among over 500 North Korean officers dispatched, aiming to embed these soldiers within Russian units for discreet operation. Russia has not refuted these claims of North Korean involvement, with North Korea insisting its actions align with international law.

Colonel General Kim Yong Bok, a high-ranking officer in command of North Korea's special forces, is believed to be playing a proxy role for Kim Jong Un. His presence signifies North Korea's substantial military engagement, as Ukraine continues to monitor this development closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)