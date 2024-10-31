Left Menu

North Korean Generals in Russia: Unprecedented Deployment Amid Ukraine Tensions

The Ukrainian government alleged that three North Korean generals are deployed to Russia along with 500 officers aiming to assist in Moscow's war in Ukraine. This unprecedented movement integrates troops into Russian units. Russia has not denied the involvement, and North Korea defends its act as compliant with international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:01 IST
The Ukrainian government has identified three North Korean generals accompanying troops sent to Russia, asserting they are part of a strategic military support for Moscow's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Ukraine claimed that the generals were among over 500 North Korean officers dispatched, aiming to embed these soldiers within Russian units for discreet operation. Russia has not refuted these claims of North Korean involvement, with North Korea insisting its actions align with international law.

Colonel General Kim Yong Bok, a high-ranking officer in command of North Korea's special forces, is believed to be playing a proxy role for Kim Jong Un. His presence signifies North Korea's substantial military engagement, as Ukraine continues to monitor this development closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

