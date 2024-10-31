Left Menu

Judicial Custody for Eight in Nadia Gang Rape Case

Eight individuals accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in Nadia district, West Bengal, have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The alleged crime occurred early Wednesday as the victim walked with her husband near railway tracks. Legal proceedings are underway, with medical reports pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:35 IST
  • India

In West Bengal's Nadia district, eight individuals have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, charged with raping a 19-year-old woman. The accused were apprehended shortly after the incident, following a complaint filed by the victim and her husband.

The harrowing attack allegedly took place near railway tracks early Wednesday. Authorities quickly identified and arrested the suspects from local areas.

Legal proceedings have commenced, with the accused appearing in court over two days. They face charges of gang rape and stalking, as per the BNS sections 70 and 78. A medical report on the victim is awaited, police sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

