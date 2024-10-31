Judicial Custody for Eight in Nadia Gang Rape Case
Eight individuals accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in Nadia district, West Bengal, have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The alleged crime occurred early Wednesday as the victim walked with her husband near railway tracks. Legal proceedings are underway, with medical reports pending.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal's Nadia district, eight individuals have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, charged with raping a 19-year-old woman. The accused were apprehended shortly after the incident, following a complaint filed by the victim and her husband.
The harrowing attack allegedly took place near railway tracks early Wednesday. Authorities quickly identified and arrested the suspects from local areas.
Legal proceedings have commenced, with the accused appearing in court over two days. They face charges of gang rape and stalking, as per the BNS sections 70 and 78. A medical report on the victim is awaited, police sources confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Arrests in Bahraich Violence Case Amidst Cross-Border Flee Attempt
Violence in Bahraich: Arrests Made in Murder Case After Dramatic Encounter
Tensions Surge in Bahraich Amidst Violent Clashes and Arrests
Wave of Arrests in Venezuela: Americans Detained Again
ED Arrests Top Officials in Chhattisgarh DMF Scam