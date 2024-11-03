Explosions Shake Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alerts

Early on Sunday, Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, was jolted by explosions as smoke was observed billowing above residential complexes, according to eyewitness reports by Reuters.

The city, along with its adjacent regions and much of eastern Ukraine, endured intermittent air raid alerts throughout the night, triggered by warnings disseminated on social media by the Ukrainian military.

Citizens were urged to remain vigilant as the alerts dominated the night, reflecting the ongoing state of concern in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)