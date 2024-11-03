Left Menu

BJP Pledges UCC with Exceptions for Tribals in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand if elected, excluding tribals from its ambit. The party also plans to address displacement, employment, and illegal immigration while boosting infrastructure and education if voted to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that the ruling BJP will introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, should they win the impending state assembly elections, while ensuring that the state's tribal communities remain unaffected by the legislation. The announcement was part of the 'Sankalp Patra', the party's manifesto for the elections.

Addressing the residents of Ranchi, Shah assured that the BJP will create around 5 lakh job opportunities, including 2.87 lakh government positions to bolster employment in the region. The manifesto highlights their plan to form a Displacement Commission for proper rehabilitation of individuals displaced by industrial and mining developments.

Furthermore, the BJP aims to address issues such as illegal immigration and crimes against women, claiming to counter the alleged infiltrator support by the current government. Shah also focused on healthcare and education reforms, including increased financial assistance for students and initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

