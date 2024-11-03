Left Menu

Justice Demanded: The Fight Against Sexual Assault in West Bengal

Two alleged sexual assaults occurred within 24 hours in the Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal. The accused in both cases have been apprehended. Political leaders, including TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari and minister Firhad Hakim, demand severe punishments and highlight the need for nationwide action against such social evils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:08 IST
In West Bengal, two young girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by their neighbours in the past 24 hours, a situation drawing sharp condemnation and calls for action from political leaders.

Local authorities confirmed the arrest of those accused in the separate incidents in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts. TMC officials, including MLA Manoranjan Byapari and senior minister Firhad Hakim, demanded stringent punishments for the offenders, citing these acts as societal malignancies needing swift intervention.

The incidents have reignited political tensions, with BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh criticising the ruling TMC government for not sufficiently deterring crimes against women, asserting that such offenses have become distressingly regular.

(With inputs from agencies.)

