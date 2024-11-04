Kerala Confronts Munambam Land Dispute: A Call for Unity
Kerala's Munambam village faces escalating tensions over a land dispute involving the Waqf Board's claim. Leader of the Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, has called for an all-party meeting to address the situation affecting 600 families. Communal tensions are rising amidst political and religious criticism.
The land conflict in Munambam village, Kerala, intensifies as opposition leader V.D. Satheesan requests Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hold an all-party meeting to find a resolution. The Waqf Board's attempt to reclaim 404 acres has left over 600 families in limbo, prompting widespread unrest.
Despite no claims from Muslim organizations on the land's status, Satheesan demands it be returned to the current residents unconditionally. He urges immediate government intervention to quell potential communal tensions, accusing various entities of exploiting the situation for personal gain.
Criticism mounts against both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF for their handling of the crisis, with pressure from religious bodies like the Catholic Church. The controversy comes as Kerala's Assembly opposes the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, citing misuse affecting Christian properties in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
