Controversy Over Clinic Shelling Amidst Humanitarian Pause

The Israeli military has denied allegations of striking a clinic in the northern Gaza Strip where polio vaccinations were underway. Reports from the Gaza health ministry claimed Israeli fire hit Sheikh Radwan clinic on Saturday, injuring four children amid an agreed humanitarian pause.

According to the military's initial review, their forces did not carry out any operations in the area at the time of the incident. 'Contrary to the claims, an initial review determined that the IDF did not strike in the area at the specified time,' stated the military.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, emphasized the critical nature of these pauses, urging respect and a ceasefire, following the incident. Meanwhile, Israel accused Hamas of operating within civilian zones to exploit people as human shields, an allegation Hamas denies, complicating external verification due to restricted access and communication challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)