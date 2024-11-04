Left Menu

New Wave of Constables Joins BSF: Strengthening India's Borders

A total of 485 new constables have joined the Border Security Force in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. These recruits, who underwent a 44-week intensive training program, are now officially part of the central armed forces. They were inducted after a parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre.

A formal induction ceremony welcomed 485 newly recruited constables into the Border Security Force (BSF) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, an official confirmed.

The recruits joined the central armed forces following a ceremonial parade at the BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), where they pledged to safeguard the nation's frontiers.

The event was attended by STC Inspector General Ashwani Kumar Sharma, who praised the rigorous 44-week training that prepared the jawans for duty, emphasizing physical and mental resilience, combat skills, and weapon expertise.

