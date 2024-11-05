Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Brampton Hindu Temple Incident

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemns the clash at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, highlighting it as an example of extremist forces gaining political space. This incident further strains India-Canada relations which are already troubled due to Canada's alleged support for Khalistani separatists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:14 IST
Sri Venkateswara Temple Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed strong disapproval of the recent incident at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. He emphasized that this event indicates the 'political space' being afforded to 'extremist forces' in the region.

During a joint press briefing with Australian counterpart Penny Wong, Jaishankar addressed the incident that occurred on Sunday, which disrupted a consular event organized by the Hindu Sabha Temple and the Indian Consulate. The situation adds to the already strained relations between India and Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, urging the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. The Ministry of External Affairs also called for the prosecution of those involved and for the protection of places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

