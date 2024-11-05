Court Grants Protection Amidst Blasphemy Allegations
A Peshawar High Court ordered police protection for a Christian academician accused falsely of blasphemy due to personal conflicts. The academician’s son’s in-laws allegedly propagated charges over a divorce dispute. The court seeks explanation from the police for not acting against the false accusations.
The Peshawar High Court has directed the provincial police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure the safety of a renowned Christian academician amidst false blasphemy charges. These charges allegedly stemmed from personal disputes related to the academician's son's divorce case.
Justices Sahibzada Asadullah and Syed Muhammad Attique Shah have also demanded that police explain their inaction against the false accusers. The accused individual's in-laws are said to have used social media to spread blasphemous allegations with potentially deadly consequences.
The legal representatives of the academician highlighted the misuse of blasphemy allegations for personal vendettas and called for action from the Federal Investigation Agency and law enforcement. The court granted police protection, recognizing the life-threatening nature of these unfounded accusations.
