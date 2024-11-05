Supreme Court Upholds Equality for High Court Judges

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India has affirmed that high court judges recruited from the district judiciary are to receive the same benefits, including pensions, as their counterparts elevated from the bar.

A bench, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, declared that the appointment source for high court judges does not affect their entitlement to benefits, as they all form a 'homogenous class' once appointed.

Highlighting the essential nature of financial independence for maintaining judicial independence, the court emphasized that any discrimination regarding judges' salaries or benefits would oppose this sense of uniformity, which is recognized constitutionally.

