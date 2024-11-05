Espionage Allegations: Polish and Belarusian Duo Indicted

In a significant development, Polish prosecutors have indicted two men involved in alleged espionage activities connected to Belarusian intelligence services. This case forms part of a broader series of espionage efforts in Poland, a critical NATO member state.

According to officials, the suspects, identified under privacy laws as 53-year-old Belarusian citizen Nikolay M. and 59-year-old Polish citizen Bernard S., were apprehended by Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) in March 2023. The charges against them stem from their alleged roles in surveilling and gathering sensitive information.

Authorities accuse Nikolay M. of conducting reconnaissance of a military airport and collecting data on military activities, while Bernard S. allegedly assisted by providing shelter. If convicted, they face sentences of up to 10 years. The Belarusian embassy in Warsaw has not yet commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)