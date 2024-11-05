Espionage Allegations: Polish and Belarusian Duo Indicted
Two men, a Belarusian and a Pole, have been indicted by Polish prosecutors for alleged espionage activities in collaboration with Belarusian intelligence. As tensions rise, Poland accuses Belarus and Russia of targeting it due to its role in supporting Ukraine. The accused face up to 10 years in prison.
In a significant development, Polish prosecutors have indicted two men involved in alleged espionage activities connected to Belarusian intelligence services. This case forms part of a broader series of espionage efforts in Poland, a critical NATO member state.
According to officials, the suspects, identified under privacy laws as 53-year-old Belarusian citizen Nikolay M. and 59-year-old Polish citizen Bernard S., were apprehended by Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) in March 2023. The charges against them stem from their alleged roles in surveilling and gathering sensitive information.
Authorities accuse Nikolay M. of conducting reconnaissance of a military airport and collecting data on military activities, while Bernard S. allegedly assisted by providing shelter. If convicted, they face sentences of up to 10 years. The Belarusian embassy in Warsaw has not yet commented.
