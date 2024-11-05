Land Feud Sparks Controversy Over Saraswati Power

The ongoing legal battle involving YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila regarding the Saraswati power company's shares took a new turn as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the proposed site. Kalyan alleged that lands were forcibly taken from farmers and Dalits for the power enterprise.

He accused farmers of facing threats and intimidation, including the use of petrol bombs, to relinquish their lands. Addressing a public gathering, Kalyan mentioned that the former chief minister's family members were disputing the lands as if they were personal assets.

Kalyan revealed that the land acquisition process began during YS Rajasekhar Reddy's tenure, involving 1,184 acres, including 24 acres of Dalit-assigned land, and over 400 acres of forest land. He criticized promises of employment not being kept and announced a detailed report on the land issue. Kalyan pledges to raise the matter in a Cabinet meeting for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)