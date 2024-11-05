Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed En Route to Report Harassment

A 42-year-old man, Satish Yadav, was stabbed to death in Kushinagar district while heading to police to file a harassment complaint against local youths. An FIR has been registered, and arrests are underway. The family seeks justice for his untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed En Route to Report Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was fatally stabbed in Kushinagar district while on his way to lodge a harassment complaint, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

Satish Yadav was attacked by Satyam and Shivam Tiwari, accompanied by his brother Vijay, as they headed to the police station. The attack followed reports of repeated harassment against Yadav's niece.

The police registered an FIR against the Tiwari brothers and their father, Anand, who has been detained while efforts continue to track down the suspects. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Ritesh Kumar Singh, is leading the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024