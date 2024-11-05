Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed En Route to Report Harassment
A 42-year-old man, Satish Yadav, was stabbed to death in Kushinagar district while heading to police to file a harassment complaint against local youths. An FIR has been registered, and arrests are underway. The family seeks justice for his untimely death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was fatally stabbed in Kushinagar district while on his way to lodge a harassment complaint, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.
Satish Yadav was attacked by Satyam and Shivam Tiwari, accompanied by his brother Vijay, as they headed to the police station. The attack followed reports of repeated harassment against Yadav's niece.
The police registered an FIR against the Tiwari brothers and their father, Anand, who has been detained while efforts continue to track down the suspects. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Ritesh Kumar Singh, is leading the search.
