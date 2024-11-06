Left Menu

Nigerian Authorities Release Detained Children Amidst Outcry

Nigerian authorities released 29 children detained for over two months due to alleged involvement in protests. Facing serious charges, including treason, the children, aged 14 to 17, were greeted by their families amidst public outcry over their arrest and deteriorating human rights conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 06-11-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 01:01 IST
Nigerian Authorities Release Detained Children Amidst Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian authorities released 29 children on Tuesday, detained for more than two months over their alleged participation in anti-government protests. The children, who faced severe charges, including treason, were greeted with relief and cheers at their release outside a court in Abuja.

Their arrest had drawn significant public backlash, highlighting concerns over human rights in Nigeria. The children, aged 14 to 17, were initially taken into custody during protests over the country's escalating cost-of-living crisis in August, which led to violent clashes with security forces.

In response to growing pressure from activists, President Bola Tinubu ordered their release and initiated an investigation into the police handling of the case. Families and advocates now urge the government to provide educational and welfare support as the children reintegrate into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024