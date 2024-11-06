Nigerian Authorities Release Detained Children Amidst Outcry

Nigerian authorities released 29 children on Tuesday, detained for more than two months over their alleged participation in anti-government protests. The children, who faced severe charges, including treason, were greeted with relief and cheers at their release outside a court in Abuja.

Their arrest had drawn significant public backlash, highlighting concerns over human rights in Nigeria. The children, aged 14 to 17, were initially taken into custody during protests over the country's escalating cost-of-living crisis in August, which led to violent clashes with security forces.

In response to growing pressure from activists, President Bola Tinubu ordered their release and initiated an investigation into the police handling of the case. Families and advocates now urge the government to provide educational and welfare support as the children reintegrate into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)