Fraud and Corruption Crackdown Hits Netflix in European Raid

In a significant development, prosecutors and investigators specializing in financial crime executed raids on Netflix offices located in France and the Netherlands this past Tuesday. The operation, linked to a broader probe into alleged financial misconduct, was confirmed by judicial entities.

According to these officials, the French and Dutch authorities have been jointly investigating the matter for several months, focusing on suspected laundering of tax fraud and unauthorized work. Searches specifically targeted Netflix's French headquarters, augmenting efforts coordinated with the national financial crime prosecutors.

A simultaneous raid transpired at Netflix's European headquarters in Amsterdam, facilitated by a request from French officials, as confirmed by Emma Bosma of the Dutch National Office for Serious Fraud. The scrutiny forms part of an investigation inaugurated in November 2022, with Netflix affirming full compliance with applicable tax laws across its operational countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)