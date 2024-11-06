Left Menu

Fraud and Corruption Crackdown Hits Netflix in European Raid

Prosecutors and police investigators specialized in fraud and corruption conducted raids on Netflix offices in France and the Netherlands, tied to a suspected financial wrongdoing probe. The investigation, launched in November 2022, focuses on tax fraud and off-the-books work, with raids in Paris and Amsterdam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 03:25 IST
Fraud and Corruption Crackdown Hits Netflix in European Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant development, prosecutors and investigators specializing in financial crime executed raids on Netflix offices located in France and the Netherlands this past Tuesday. The operation, linked to a broader probe into alleged financial misconduct, was confirmed by judicial entities.

According to these officials, the French and Dutch authorities have been jointly investigating the matter for several months, focusing on suspected laundering of tax fraud and unauthorized work. Searches specifically targeted Netflix's French headquarters, augmenting efforts coordinated with the national financial crime prosecutors.

A simultaneous raid transpired at Netflix's European headquarters in Amsterdam, facilitated by a request from French officials, as confirmed by Emma Bosma of the Dutch National Office for Serious Fraud. The scrutiny forms part of an investigation inaugurated in November 2022, with Netflix affirming full compliance with applicable tax laws across its operational countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024