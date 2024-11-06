Nebraska Voters Decide Against Expanding Abortion Rights

Nebraska voters have struck down a proposal aimed at expanding abortion rights across the state. The intended measure sought to embed the right to an abortion until viability into the Nebraska Constitution or allow it in later stages to safeguard the pregnant woman's health.

Voters instead favored a concurrent measure that solidifies the existing 12-week abortion ban within the state constitution, paving the way for potentially stricter regulations. This vote marked Nebraska as the first state to present competing abortion amendments after the landmark 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Associated Press officially announced the rejection of the expansion initiative, highlighting a pivotal moment in Nebraska's legislative approach to abortion rights.

