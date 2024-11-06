Tragic Night: Child's Ordeal in Village Highlights Safety Concerns
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being kidnapped from her home. The incident took place in the village where the accused also resides. A case has been registered under relevant laws, and further investigations are underway. The victim is receiving medical care and is stable.
A horrifying incident occurred in a local village when a four-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and raped by an acquaintance from the same area, police revealed on Wednesday.
The abduction took place Tuesday night as the child slept in her home. Alert to her absence, her family frantically searched nearby locations, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar stated.
The girl was discovered the next morning, unclad, near a tubewell some distance from her village. Police swiftly registered a case against the alleged perpetrator under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Authorities have indicated that investigations are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)