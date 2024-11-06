Left Menu

Tragic Night: Child's Ordeal in Village Highlights Safety Concerns

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being kidnapped from her home. The incident took place in the village where the accused also resides. A case has been registered under relevant laws, and further investigations are underway. The victim is receiving medical care and is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:12 IST
Tragic Night: Child's Ordeal in Village Highlights Safety Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying incident occurred in a local village when a four-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and raped by an acquaintance from the same area, police revealed on Wednesday.

The abduction took place Tuesday night as the child slept in her home. Alert to her absence, her family frantically searched nearby locations, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar stated.

The girl was discovered the next morning, unclad, near a tubewell some distance from her village. Police swiftly registered a case against the alleged perpetrator under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Authorities have indicated that investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024