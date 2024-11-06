Left Menu

Twists in Sanjauli Mosque Demolition Case: Legal Drama Unfolds

The Sanjauli mosque case encountered a new twist as the All Himachal Muslim Organisation appealed against an order to demolish unauthorised floors, challenging the authority of mosque leaders who initially agreed to the demolition. The case, with a hearing set for November, continues to provoke strong local reactions.

06-11-2024
The controversial case concerning the Sanjauli mosque took a dramatic turn with a new appeal filed on Wednesday challenging the municipal court's order to demolish three illegal floors. The appeal was made by a Muslim body in Shimla, contesting the earlier decision made on October 5.

Latif Mohammad, the mosque president, and the broader Muslim community initially agreed to demolish these unauthorised floors back in September. The Municipal Commissioner's Court granted this request on October 5, demanding the completion of the demolition within two months, which began shortly after.

However, the All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) reviewed and contested this order, claiming the individuals who agreed to it had no legal standing to do so. This legal challenge has added new layers of complexity to an already turbulent scenario, with the next court hearing slated for November 11.

