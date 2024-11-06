Rahul Gandhi's Call for Caste Census Sparks Nationwide Debate

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, has rekindled the debate surrounding a caste census in India, arguing for its implementation to expose injustices faced by Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis. Gandhi insists that the exercise will ensure justice across all societal sections, including women and minorities.

Addressing a gathering in Nagpur, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to undermine the Constitution and dilute the democratic voice of the nation. He affirms that a caste census is crucial for revealing the true power dynamics in India, which he believes will lead to breaking the existing 50 percent reservation cap.

Targeting Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi refuted claims of dividing the nation and instead assured that the initiative aims to secure justice for over 90 percent of marginalized communities. He also cited a lack of diverse representation in government and corporate sectors, emphasizing the significance of constitutional rights in empowering India's underrepresented populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)