High Court Drama: Former CM Battles Against FIR Allegations

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, his son, and an associate have petitioned the Karnataka High Court to annul an FIR filed by Bengaluru police, claiming political motive. The charges relate to Kumaraswamy's alleged misuse of power during his term as Chief Minister, approving illegal mining leases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:36 IST
The Karnataka High Court has been approached by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy along with his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and associate Suresh Babu. They are seeking the dismissal of a First Information Report (FIR) filed against them by Bengaluru police.

The petition claims that the complaint by Inspector General of Police M Chandrashekhar is ''malafide'' and politically driven. Chandrashekhar accused Kumaraswamy of threatening him in his capacity as a government official, impeding his duties.

Kumaraswamy faces allegations related to the illicit approval of a 550-acre mining lease during his time as Karnataka's Chief Minister. The Special Investigation Team, having gathered significant evidence, has requested prosecution sanctions from the Governor of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

