North Korean Troops Enter Combat in Russia

In a significant escalation, North Korean troops have been confirmed to take part in combat in Russia's Kursk region recently. Two U.S. officials disclosed the information to Reuters on Wednesday.

These officials, speaking anonymously, mentioned that North Korean forces engaged in combat on November 4, although details regarding casualties or further specifics remain undisclosed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that this development marks 'a new page in instability in the world.'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, speaking to South Korean television, verified the initial encounters with North Korean forces. The Pentagon had reported earlier of the presence of at least 10,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region and estimated 11,000 to 12,000 troops in Russia overall.

