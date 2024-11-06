Left Menu

North Korean Troops Enter Combat in Russia

For the first time, North Korean troops were involved in combat in Russia's Kursk region, as confirmed by two U.S. officials. This engagement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as noted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, North Korean troops have been confirmed to take part in combat in Russia's Kursk region recently. Two U.S. officials disclosed the information to Reuters on Wednesday.

These officials, speaking anonymously, mentioned that North Korean forces engaged in combat on November 4, although details regarding casualties or further specifics remain undisclosed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that this development marks 'a new page in instability in the world.'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, speaking to South Korean television, verified the initial encounters with North Korean forces. The Pentagon had reported earlier of the presence of at least 10,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region and estimated 11,000 to 12,000 troops in Russia overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

