Family Seeks Justice After Medic's Tragic Death

The father of a murdered medic has reportedly spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding their pursuit of justice. Though specifics were not shared, he confirmed that a meeting with Shah is planned. This development follows the tragic death of his daughter at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The victim's parents initially wrote to Shah, seeking his support in their quest for justice. Although a meeting was attempted during Shah's visit to Kolkata, it did not occur. State BJP leaders had tried to facilitate the meeting, affirming their commitment to aiding the family.

A civic volunteer was initially arrested by Kolkata Police, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now taken over following a Calcutta High Court order. The incident had earlier sparked protests among junior doctors, demanding justice for the deceased medic.

(With inputs from agencies.)