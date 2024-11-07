Left Menu

Family Seeks Justice After Medic's Tragic Death

The father of a murdered medic has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about their case. Despite not discussing details of their conversation, a meeting has been confirmed. The parents had requested Shah's assistance in obtaining justice. The investigation initially involved local police before being transferred to the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 08:57 IST
Family Seeks Justice After Medic's Tragic Death
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

The father of a murdered medic has reportedly spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding their pursuit of justice. Though specifics were not shared, he confirmed that a meeting with Shah is planned. This development follows the tragic death of his daughter at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The victim's parents initially wrote to Shah, seeking his support in their quest for justice. Although a meeting was attempted during Shah's visit to Kolkata, it did not occur. State BJP leaders had tried to facilitate the meeting, affirming their commitment to aiding the family.

A civic volunteer was initially arrested by Kolkata Police, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now taken over following a Calcutta High Court order. The incident had earlier sparked protests among junior doctors, demanding justice for the deceased medic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024